A 64-year-old man was placed under arrest after police pulled him over in Tumon and found drugs in his car.

According to court documents, officers made the traffic stop around 11 p.m. Thursday on Pale San Vitores Road. The driver, Anthony Leon Guerrero Santos, told police he had just come from a bar where he was drinking.

Officers noticed a cup in the center console containing a dark liquid, and Santos told them, "It's my drink," documents state. He then failed a sobriety test.

During a search, officers found a glass pipe with methamphetamine inside the car, documents state.

When officers asked why he had a driver's license that had been expired for several years, Santos allegedly said he was unable to get a new one due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Santos was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, driving while impaired as a misdemeanor and operating a vehicle without a valid license as a violation.