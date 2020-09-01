A man was placed under arrest after allegedly driving drunk with a child in the vehicle.

Daniel Peter Mettao, 51, was charged with driving while impaired with a child on board as a third-degree felony, driving while impaired as a misdemeanor and driving while impaired (BAC) as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police and medics responded to a crash along Dairy road in Mangilao just before 1 a.m. on Monday.

Officers noted both the driver and the 8-year-old passenger were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, documents state.

Police said the child was not injured but Mettao had a cut on his lower lip.

The driver allegedly told police he was on his way back from fishing with the child in Yona.

He also admitted to officers that he drank eight beers after fishing, documents state, and that he fell asleep while driving home before he struck a car parked on the side of the road.

Mettao took a breathalyzer test and blew nearly three times above the legal limit of 0.08 percent.