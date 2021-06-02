A man was placed under arrest in connection with a stabbing reported in Dededo on Monday.

Jicko Raifini, 30, and the victim were drinking when the pair got into an argument and Raifini stabbed the victim in the back, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

The victim was rushed to Guam Regional Medical City for treatment.

According to court documents, Raifini told police he was drinking beer with his friend in his garage when they started to fight.

A witness separated the pair, documents state.

Raifini allegedly told officers that he was still angry and grabbed a knife to stab the victim in the back, adding that he attempted to stab him a second time but was stopped by a witness.

The victim told officers that Raifini ran toward him to kill him, and that he attempted to run away when Raifini stabbed him, documents state.

Raifini was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony.