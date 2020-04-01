A woman was placed under arrest after she allegedly punched a police officer in the face.

Normed Gogo, 43, is charged with assault against a peace officer as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, officers with the Guam Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home in the Mongmong-Toto-Maite area on Monday afternoon.

Police said they found Gogo sitting at the base of a stairway, crying. They also noticed broken glass and blood at her feet, documents state.

She appeared to be drunk and demanded that police officers place her under arrest, documents state.

The officers said they convinced her to come out into the garage area to avoid further injury from the broken glass.

Gogo then asked one of the officers if he would arrest her if she were to punch him in the face, documents state.

Officers said they were trying to calm her down, when Gogo punched one of them in the face, knocking his sunglasses several feet away.

Police tasered Gogo and took her into custody.