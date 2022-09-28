A 19-year-old man faces charges in connection with allegations he threw rocks at a car while he was drunk, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Junior Ben Michael, 19, was arrested after a report Sunday of a disturbance in Agana Heights.

Police arrived to see a car with a broken rear window and holes in the rear hatch window, as well as one rock and one piece of concrete in the car's hatch area, according to the complaint.

The owner of the car then told police he saw a group of men standing in the parking lot before one of them asked him who owned the car. Two of the men then threw rocks and one of the rocks broke the window of the car, the owner told police.

The car's owner further alleged the men chased after him and that he had to use a screen door as shelter when they threw bottles at him, the complaint states.

Michael was later seen in the area calling a group of men to fight. Police subsequently discovered Michael was 19 years old, but had "bloodshot watery eyes and his breath emitted the smell of an intoxicating beverage," the complaint states.

Michael allegedly yelled an expletive at the police before saying "it wasn't only me throwing rocks at the cars!"

Michael was charged with disorderly conduct and consumption of alcohol under age as petty misdemeanors.