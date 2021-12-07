An employee at the Department of Youth Affairs was arrested after being accused of attacking a client Sunday morning.

Cleo-Nono Maria Millian Lamb, 22, was charged with assault by a peace officer as a third-degree felony.

The victim, 12, allegedly told police that they were in a room in one of DYA's cottage homes when the victim insulted the suspect several times, court documents state. DYA cottage homes house juveniles in custody.

The suspect was then accused of removing her duty belt and asking the victim, “You wanna try me?” before allegedly punching the victim in the nose, causing the child to bleed.

Another officer at DYA stepped in and told the suspect to “cool down,” documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted that she punched the victim and claimed she was fed up with the child’s disrespect.