The Department of Corrections is investigating a complaint filed against the warden.

DOC Director Robert "Bob" Camacho confirmed with The Guam Daily Post on Thursday that a complaint was filed against the warden, Col. Alan Borja.

Camacho, however, was unable to share any details of the complaint as there is an internal investigation ongoing.

Camacho stressed the seriousness of the situation.

"I do want to say that we take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and we want the due process investigation to take its course," said Camacho.

The Guam Police Department is not involved with the investigation, Camacho added.

Complaint

According to Post files, a female prison officer filed a sexual harassment complaint against Borja in May.

Borja was subsequently placed on paid leave after Camacho learned about the complaint and GPD conducted an investigation.

In August, Borja was cleared of the allegations.