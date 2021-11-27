Complaint filed against GPD’s highest-ranking cop

A terrorizing complaint has been filed against the Guam Police Department’s highest-ranking officer.

The Guam Daily Post confirmed the complaint was made against Maj. Manny Chong, acting police commander, by another officer within the department.

Details of the case have not been made public.

Police Chief Stephen Ignacio referred The Guam Daily Post to the Guam Office of the Attorney General for comment.

The AG's office is said to be investigating the case.

The AG's office was unable to comment as of Friday evening.

Officer investigated

The complaint comes on the heels of an ongoing administrative investigation of a staff officer facing allegations of official misconduct. This investigation was announced Wednesday.

The Post also confirmed the unnamed officer is being investigated on suspicion of unbecoming conduct for allegedly yelling profanities at a couple and pointing a firearm toward patrol officers and other residents.

Police said the AG’s office is conducting a criminal investigation into the matter.

Investigators said the alleged incident occurred Nov. 11 during the late-night hours in the Sagan Ypaopao neighborhood of Dededo. Patrol officers responded to the neighborhood for a report of a suspicious vehicle and soon after their arrival, were met by the reporting person and witnesses. The officers saw the alleged suspicious vehicle.