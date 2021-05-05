The man who was wanted in connection with a burglary in Tamuning was allegedly caught with more than $500 in stolen items.

Erik De Castro, 33, was charged with theft by receiving as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, De Castro received the stolen items from two others charged in the alleged burglary reported at the RK Plaza in Tamuning earlier this year.

Police later learned that De Castro had several of the stolen items in his possession, documents state.

Marshals with the Superior Court of Guam captured him on Monday at his residence, police said.

He was released from prison Tuesday on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond and placed under house arrest.

Tian Drae Tenorio Lizama, 25, and Thano James Fuller, 21, were also charged separately in the alleged burglary reported on March 19, Post files state. Both were arrested several weeks ago.

Court documents state that surveillance video showed the two suspects allegedly manipulating some security cameras and covering their faces before they fled the store with more than $1,500 worth of tools, electronics and other items.

The store owner posted the video on social media, and that's when authorities identified the alleged suspects.