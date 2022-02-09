Complaint: Gas station robber found sleeping near crime scene

A man who was armed with a machete when he robbed a gas station in Yigo early Monday was arrested after being caught sleeping near the crime scene.

RJ, also known as J.R. and Jay Wine, 22, was charged twice with second-degree robbery and third degree robbery, each as a second-degree felony that includes a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to court documents, the suspect went into the gas station around 3:50 a.m. on Monday.

The cashier allegedly told police that the suspect attempted to open the chained fridge to get beer when he was told that alcohol was not being sold at that time.

The suspect allegedly grabbed a 12-pack of beer that was near the fridge and attempted to leave when the cashier electronically locked the entrance.

The suspect then pulled out a machete and told the victim, “open this door right now or I will hurt you,” documents state.

The victim unlocked the door out of fear.

It was a couple of hours later when the victim was leaving work that she spotted the suspect sleeping underneath a tree behind the gas station with two unopened beer cans, documents state.

The victim was able to take the beer without waking the suspect, and the suspect was arrested soon after, documents state.