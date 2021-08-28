A man arrested in connection to more than a handful of car burglaries reported at a local gas station in Upper Tumon was on parole for a 2013 robbery.

Tomas Toves Quichocho, Jr., 40, was charged with burglary to a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony and theft as a third-degree felony.

A magistrate complaint was filed against him the Superior Court of Guam on Friday.

According to court documents, the victim reported to police that she was filling her tires with air when the suspect opened her passenger side door and stole a gym bad before he fled.

Witnesses saw the suspect take off into the jungle area nearby, documents state.

Authorities also reviewed surveillance video that captured the alleged theft.

The victim reported $647 worth of items were taken.

Officers were able to locate the suspect using the victim’s Apple tracker keychain device, and found the suspect in a makeshift camp off Route 34 and Route 1, documents state.

The suspect is also being investigated for at least five other burglaries reported at the same location, documents state.