Guam police officers have arrested a man who stands accused of sexually molesting an 11-year-old girl known to him and forcing the child to watch pornographic anime shows with him.

Christopher Paul Mesa, 35, was charged on Tuesday with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies. He was arrested after the girl went to the police on Dec. 6.

According to court documents, the victim told police the suspect inappropriately touched her while she was sleeping in her room back in August.

A second alleged incident occurred last month. The girl told police she was sexually assaulted while she was adjusting an air conditioner's temperature.

The victim also told police that the suspect forced her to watch porn shows with him, documents state.