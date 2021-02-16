A man was arrested after being accused of sending illicit text messages to a 13-year-old girl.

Joseph Peter Cabrera Pangelinan, 25, was charged with electronic enticement of a child as a third-degree felony and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect sent the child a text message on Dec. 9, 2020 asking if she had ever seen a naked man. He then allegedly told her that he would be able to help her.

The suspect at the time was staying at the same residence as the victim, documents state.

The suspect also messaged the victim asking if he could lay down with her, and reminded her to erase the messages and not to tell anyone, documents state.

Three nights later, the victim was walking out of a bedroom when the suspect grabbed her in a tight hug and would not let her go, documents state.

The victim allegedly told police that she was fearful that the suspect would rape her, adding that he tried to get her to follow him to places alone multiple times.

The victim told police that the suspect had also followed her around at a family event sometime between November and December of last year, constantly hugging her and making her feel uncomfortable, documents state.

According to prison records, he is noted to be a "probably high risk of sexual victimization." He was also arrested in 2018 on charges of second-degree robbery, conspiracy, and guilty established by complicity.