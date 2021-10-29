A man was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl known to him.

Peter Anthony Cruz Sanchez, 35, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court documents, the teen told police that the suspect entered her bedroom in September and told her to stand up.

The victim allegedly told the suspect to stop after he touched her inappropriately.

The victim then pushed the suspect away after the suspect hugged her and inappropriately touched her a second time, documents state.