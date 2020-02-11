Complaint: Girl, 13, told police she was raped

A man was placed under arrest after he was accused of raping a 13-year old girl known to him.

Sinamper Sukion, 26, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, the victim told police that she was raped after she got home from school on Friday. She said the suspect called her into the room and told her to lock the door so they can play fight.

The suspect laid her on the bed and allegedly raped her. The suspect allegedly admitted to police that he had sex with the girl, documents state.

The suspect also told authorities that he started to cry and felt bad after the child left the room.