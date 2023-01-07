Complaint: Hågat shooting suspect 'happy' victim died

A man charged with fatally shooting Anthony Mendiola allegedly mentioned to police he was "happy" Mendiola died, but denied shooting him.

Nathan Ojeda was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with aggravated murder in connection to the death of Mendiola on Wednesday afternoon in Hågat.

According to Ojeda's charging documents, Guam Police Department officers arrived and saw Mendiola lying on the ground in front of his house with multiple gunshot wounds on his torso before calling medic units, who gave Mendiola CPR while transporting him to the hospital.

Despite the efforts, Mendiola was declared dead about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at Naval Hospital Guam.

A witness at the scene then identified the shooter to be Ojeda before the witness added "he returned fire" at Ojeda in defense of Mendiola and himself, court documents state.

According to police, Ojeda also was hospitalized to have a bullet removed from his leg after he fled the scene in a purple Jeep Wrangler prior to the police's arrival. Ojeda then turned himself in to the police, who later found the Jeep at his residence.

Upon searching the residence and vehicle, police located 9 mm casings in Ojeda's jeep, which matched the caliber of ammunition located at the scene, documents state.

In an interview with the police, Ojeda said he "drove past Mendiola's place when he was shot at and one bullet hit his leg while he was in his Jeep." He also stated he did not have a firearms ID card and did not own a gun, documents state.

Ojeda then mentioned to police, according to charging documents, "that he was happy Mendiola died, but denied shooting him."

Ojeda faces first-degree charges of aggravated murder and murder with special allegations of a deadly weapon used in addition to charges of possession of a firearm without an ID card and possession of an unregistered firearm as third-degree felonies.

First hearing

Ojeda appeared Friday afternoon for his first hearing in the Superior Court of Guam, where Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown argued Ojeda should be ordered held at the Department of Corrections on $250,000 cash bail.

"We're going to ask the court not release the defendant, but hold him on a very, very large amount of cash bail because of the risk he poses to society and the community," Brown said before citing details outlined in the charging documents.

Ojeda's court-appointed Public Defender Service Corp. attorney, Gloria Rudolph, in response, objected to holding Ojeda "based upon the strength of the case or just the facts of the indictment."

"It's inappropriate for the government to submit that as a controlling factor when considering detention," Rudolph said. "In this case, the charges are serious, however, there is a presumption of innocence that applies, so we cannot rely on pretrial determination of guilt as a factor in considering detention."

Despite Rudolph asking Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison for a cash bail amount lower than what Brown proposed because it was "excessive," Sison set bail at $250,000 for Ojeda.