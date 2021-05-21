A man who said he was with the Secret Service was arrested after allegedly trespassing inside a hotel room in Tumon.

Francis Frank Hennegan, 49, was charged with family violence and resisting arrest, both as misdemeanors, and criminal trespass as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, staff at the Westin Resort Guam got a call from a guest inside a room that was supposed to be unoccupied. The staff checked the room and saw the suspect on the bed.

A manager said staff had been seeing the suspect around the property for several days and instructing him to leave, court documents state.

Responding officers entered the hotel room and the suspect showed them a picture of a Secret Service badge on his phone and said, “Secret Service! You can’t arrest me.”

The suspect allegedly refused to comply with officers and then told them, “I’m CIA, E-9 command master sergeant major! I have diplomatic immunity from arrest.”

Police had to physically remove the suspect off the bed and onto the ground. During the struggle, officers were forced to use a Taser on the suspect, documents state.

Authorities later learned an assault and family violence complaint was filed against the suspect in February. Court documents state the suspect was arguing with a man known to him when he struck the victim with a plastic chair. The suspect was also accused of allegedly punching the victim in the back of his head multiple times.

According to Post files, Hennegan was arrested in February 2020 on charges of retail theft and resisting arrest after being accused of stealing a $64 bottle of perfume from the Michael Kors boutique.

In March 2017, Hennegan was also arrested on charges of impersonating a public officer after he told police he was an FBI agent, and again in July 2015 after telling police he was a federal agent and refused to comply with law enforcement, Post files state.