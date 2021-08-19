A man who became irate in a Tumon bar after being asked to leave because it was closing was placed under arrest after he began to allegedly damage items in the bar to include throwing a glass at a bartender.

Julius Rosales Bergeron, 30, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, assault and criminal mischief both as misdemeanors, and criminal trespass as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim told police the suspect was asked to leave because the bar was closing, but he refused. The suspect then allegedly threw a glass at the bartender but she was able to dodge it and avoid being hit.

The suspect was accused of then yelling and pushing items on the bar at the bartender before witnesses helped escort him outside, documents state.

Officers noted multiple broken glasses and bottles on the ground and broken plexiglass dividers, documents state.

The suspect allegedly told police that he wanted to continue drinking at the bar, adding that the bartender told him if he wanted to stay that he would have to put money in the tip jar and give them everything.

He then told police that he was being kicked out of the bar after he put all of his money into the tip jar, documents state.

He allegedly admitted to causing damage at the bar because he was upset and felt disrespected as a customer.