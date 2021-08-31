A man armed with a machete was arrested after being accused of calling several residents at a Dededo apartment complex out to fight.

Kairon Fareway, 36, was charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony, harassment as a petty misdemeanor, disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor, and public drunkenness as a violation. His charges include a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release.

According to court documents, police found the suspect in one of the apartment units and was warned not to cause anymore trouble.

Officers were called back to the apartment building shortly after the suspect threatened to allegedly attack and kill a victim who reported the incident to police.

Authorities noted the suspect appeared to be drunk, documents state.

Fareway was on pretrial release for a separate case from this year that charged him with aggravated assault and family violence, documents state.