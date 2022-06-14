A man was arrested after being accused of attacking an 82-year-old man known to him.

Alejandro Delmoral Tiro, 63, was charged with abuse of an incompetent person, family violence and assault as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, Tiro was arguing with a woman known to him. She later heard the 82-year-old man yelling, “He punched me!”

The woman allegedly told officers that she saw Tiro punch the victim, who she added is a lung cancer patient and has dementia.

Tiro allegedly denied punching the victim and told officers, “I know I’ll lose this case because he’s old.”

He claimed he only used his elbow to push the victim away, documents state.