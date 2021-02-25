A man has been arrested and charged after being accused of molesting a teen known to him since she was 6 or 7 years old.

Ketrat Pakiu, 40, was charged with attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony, along with a special allegation of vulnerable victim, and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim, now 16, told her teacher last December that she was sexually assaulted multiple times for several years.

The victim is blind and has special needs, documents state.

It’s unclear why the suspect was not questioned or taken into custody after that report.

Court documents state the child apparently remained in the same house as the suspect, and initially, officers could not locate the victim.

Child Protective Services workers brought the child to the Dededo Precinct on Thursday where she reported that the suspect sexually assaulted her again this past Monday.

The victim was on her bed when the suspect laid down next to her, pulled down her underwear and attempted to rape her, documents state.

The victim "was extremely emotional during the interview" at the police precinct, according to court documents.