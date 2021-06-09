A man has been arrested and charged on allegations of sexual assault on two girls known to him.

Melvin Sablan Leon Guerrero Jr., 25, was charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents filed by the prosecution, a 13-year-old victim told police that she woke up to the suspect laying on top her.

The girl told the suspect to stop but he responded by saying, “just let me do it,” documents state.

The child allegedly told officers that she was finally able to use her arm and knee to push the suspect off before the suspect asked her not to tell anyone.

A second victim, 14, allegedly told police that in December 2020, the suspect was on top of her while she was sleeping.

The victim said the suspect raped her, adding that he had been sexually assaulting her since she was 12, documents state.

She allegedly told investigators that the latest incidents occurred in January and March of this year where the suspect would pin her down, lay directly on her and pick her up and drag her.

The suspect denied the allegations, documents state.

Leon Guerrero Jr. was released following a magistrate’s hearing held on Tuesday afternoon before Superior Court of Guam Judge Benjamin Sison. He was released on a $50,000 performance bond.

He was placed on an evening curfew, and ordered to stay away and have no contact with the alleged victims.

He is also not allowed to be alone with minors.