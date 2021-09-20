Police made a late-night arrest Thursday at the Libugon Vista Point lookout in Maina after the nervous driver of a vehicle was allegedly found with a glass pipe that had alleged meth residue.

At 11:35 p.m., a police officer noticed a blue Toyota Yaris parked at the lookout.

The officer identified the driver as 47-year-old Arthur Quifunas Barcinas, who was with a passenger. According to the magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam, they looked “nervous” and were “continually moving around.”

The officer asked Barcinas to step out of the vehicle. He complied. Court documents filed by the prosecution state Barcinas then opened his fanny pack for the officer. In the fanny pack, a glass pipe containing residue suspected to be methamphetamine was found, documents state.

Barcinas allegedly described it as his “ice pipe” that he used to smoke meth.

A field test kit showed the substance was presumptive positive for meth, court documents state.

Barcinas was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

