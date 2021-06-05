The suspect in an alleged attack on an expectant mother and a teenage boy has been arrested.

Merrill Miyake Blechel, 38, who is known to the victims, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, family violence as a third-degree felony, child abuse as a misdemeanor, assault as a misdemeanor and assault of an unborn child as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, a woman, who was several weeks pregnant, was experiencing abdominal pain before she and the suspect got into an argument.

The suspect then allegedly punched the teen in the face and grabbed him by the neck.

The woman tried to stop the suspect from continuing to attack the child when the suspect punched her in the abdomen, documents state.

The woman allegedly told police that the suspect had been drinking alcohol earlier in the evening.

She was taken to the hospital. Doctors told her she had lost her unborn child, documents state.

The suspect was on probation for a separate 2019 case in which he was accused of driving drunk with a child in the car, documents state.