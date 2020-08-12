A man was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman known to him and causing her to drop a 1-month-old baby.

According to court documents, police responded to a complaint at an Inarajan residence just after midnight on Monday. When police arrived at the scene, the woman told officers that Pete Kasin, 33, had entered her bedroom and began arguing with her.

During the argument, Kasin allegedly punched the woman in the chest, causing the infant to fall out of her arms and onto the floor.

The woman complained to police of pain on the left side of her chest.

Officers then spoke with two witnesses who confirmed the details of the incident, documents state.

Kasin was charged with family violence and child abuse, both as misdemeanors.