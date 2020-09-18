A man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly attacked a woman who had just given him food to eat.

Jeremy Ramon Arbes, 30, was charged with criminal mischief as a third-degree felony along with a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release, and assault as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim told police the suspect knocked on her door at an apartment in Tamuning around 1 a.m. on Thursday asking for food and a ride to Hagåtña.

The woman told the suspect she was unable to give him a ride but she did make him a bowl of noodles to eat, documents state.

The suspect allegedly threw the glass bowl of noodles at the woman, punched her face, and kicked her stomach.

The suspect is also accused of damaging the rear passenger door of a car after he kicked it, documents state.

Officers met the suspect who then allegedly yelled that “they’re the ones that assaulted.”