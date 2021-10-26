A man recently released from prison is back behind bars after being accused of attacking a police officer for a second time within a week.

Bernie Paul, 37, was charged with assault on a peace officer and disarming of a peace officer as third-degree felonies, along with notices of commission of a felony while on felony release, resisting arrest as a misdemeanor, and criminal trespass as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect was at a store in Toto on Friday asking customers to buy him beer and ignored officers when asked to leave.

As one officer grabbed his wrist, the suspect allegedly punched the officer in the face.

As police tried to pull him to the ground, the suspect attempted to take the officer’s gun from his holster, documents state.

Paul had just been released from court the day before the alleged incident on separate charges of two counts of assault against a peace officer.