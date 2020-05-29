A man was accused of attempting to cash a fake COVID-19 Economic Impact Payment check twice at a local foreign exchange business before he was placed under arrest.

Jerome Robert Santos, 40, was charged with forgery as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, Santos and another man, identified in a magistrate’s complaint as Gerald Belga, tried to cash a “forged stimulus check” on May 22.

The foreign exchange employees examined the checks and determined it was not legitimate, documents state.

The pair got upset as staff attempted to stall them. The employees were able to make copies of the checks and the duo’s photo identifications.

The clerk mistakenly returned Santos’ check to Belga before the two fled, documents state.

Santos returned to the same business on Wednesday to allegedly try to cash his check, but this time police officers were able to catch him.

Authorities have yet to locate Belga, documents state.

Santos told police he got the check from Belga who would print them from his residence, documents state.