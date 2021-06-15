A man was arrested and charged after he allegedly threatened another man and a child with a knife.

Faustino Atuput, 47, was charged with two counts of assault as misdemeanors, child abuse as a misdemeanor, and public drunkenness as a violation.

According to court documents, the adult victim told police he saw the suspect gesturing a knife at his 12-year-old relative in Mangilao. Both victims are known to the suspect.

The adult victim used a shopping cart to shield him and the boy from the suspect outside the Village Pantry. The suspect allegedly threatened to kill the adult victim, court documents state.

The child also told police that the suspect punched him in the stomach early Saturday morning, documents state.

Officers found a knife in the suspect’s pants and noted he appeared to be drunk, documents state.