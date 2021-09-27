A man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a Yigo home and was caught inappropriately touching a woman while she slept.

Kibo Nous, 25, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police responded to a reported home invasion in Yigo early Sunday morning. The victim was asleep on a couch when she awoke to find the suspect allegedly touching her genitals.

The victim screamed, forcing the suspect to escape through a window, documents state.

The victim told officers that the suspect was her neighbor, documents state.