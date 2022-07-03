A man was arrested during a traffic stop after a glass pipe fell out of his vehicle and drugs were allegedly found under his shirt.

Jaime Joseph Wusstig Cruz, 43, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator’s license.

According to court documents, officers stopped Cruz after noticing his vehicle registration was expired.

As he stepped out of the vehicle, a glass pipe with methamphetamine fell out and broke, documents state.

Cruz also allegedly had meth inside a pouch that he was hiding underneath his shirt.

He allegedly could not explain where he got the drugs, adding that he had smoked meth four days prior.