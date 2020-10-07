A man was placed under arrest after being accused of threatening to shoot two women known to him after he was apparently caught with his mistress.

According to court documents, the two victims went to confront Derrick Roy Sablan, 54, after learning he was with his mistress at the Yigo post office on Monday night.

Sablan allegedly threatened to harm them after being called outside.

He then slapped one of the women in the face before yelling that he was going to shoot her, documents state.

Both women took off and called police for help.

One of them allegedly told police Sablan had a number of guns and a concealed carry license.

'He's going to come here and shoot us'

While she was on the phone with authorities, the other woman received a text message that Sablan was headed their way, documents state.

The court complaint states the woman then said, "He's going to come here and shoot us!"

One of them went outside and saw Sablan with what she thought was a gun, which he pointed at them as they fled the scene, documents state.

Sablan was later located and taken into custody.

He was charged with two counts of terrorizing as a third-degree felony and family violence as a misdemeanor.