A man was placed under arrest after being accused of chasing four children in Inarajan with a knife and threatening to hurt them.

Uiong John, 20, is charged with four counts of terrorizing as a third-degree felony, harassment as a petty misdemeanor and disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the children were playing at a residence on Thursday afternoon when they saw John standing outside, smiling, before he went into a jungle area.

The children, who range from age 8 to 13, went outside to see what John was doing. That's when he chased after them while holding a knife, documents state.

The children ran inside the home and locked the door, as John allegedly started kicking the door and screaming in Chuukese.

One of the children told police John was saying that he was going to beat them up, documents state. Another child told authorities he was frightened and thought John was going to kill them.

John walked to the back of the home and threw rocks toward the kitchen window, documents state. One child said he tried to wake up his older brother but was unable.

The children then ran into a bedroom and locked the door. It was after they saw John leave and go into another house that they ran to a neighbor to ask for help, documents state.

Officers checked the residence where John was last spotted and police said he was attempting to climb out of a back window.

Authorities also found a knife he allegedly used during the incident.