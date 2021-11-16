A man who was released from prison after being accused of strangling a woman known to him is back in custody after an alleged incident involving the same person.

Jaevin John Hobson Quidachay, 28, was charged with strangulation, family violence, and interfering with the reporting of family violence, each as third-degree felonies and including a notice of commission of felony while on felony release. He was also charged with family violence and violation of a court order, both as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, the pair started to argue after the victim saw photos of what appeared to be methamphetamine on his phone.

Quidachay allegedly punched the refrigerator before he got on top of the victim and started to choke her. The woman escaped briefly before he pushed her to the bed, head butted, and strangled her, documents state.

Quidachay stopped the victim from calling police before he threatened to cut himself with a knife and blame the victim, documents state.

When talking to police, he allegedly said they argued but denied attacking her stating that he only hugged and kissed her during the argument.

He also told officers that he “wouldn’t touch any woman,” documents state.

The suspect was on pretrial release for a separate family violence and strangulation case involving the same victim, documents state.