A man accused of evading Guam police officers after he led them on a chase three times in recent months was arrested Monday.

Victor Steven Ayuyu Mendiola, 26, was charged with theft by receiving a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, three counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, three counts of eluding a police officer and resisting arrest as misdemeanors, and three counts of reckless driving as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the first incident was a theft reported in Hagåtña on Feb. 25. Mendiola was caught on surveillance video allegedly breaking into a pickup.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

On March 17, Mendiola allegedly led police on a high-speed chase allegedly driving as fast as 100 mph in Dededo after officers tried to stop him for failing to use his turn signal.

Police said he abandoned the car and ran into a jungle area. Authorities noted the license plate did not match the vehicle, and police also found a glass pipe with methamphetamine inside the car, documents state.

On May 5, He allegedly led officers on another chase in Dededo after officers caught him speeding. Mendiola got out of the truck and ran toward a residential area, documents state.

Officers were not able to catch him. Police noted the truck was reported stolen and found a phone inside with the defendant’s name on the screen.

On June 15, Mendiola led officers on a chase for the third time in Dededo and was able to get away after he ran into a jungle area, documents state.

Inside the vehicle, officers found meth and a cellphone with a woman heard calling out for the defendant.

On Monday, officers spotted Mendiola sitting inside a vehicle at a gas station along NCS Dededo and captured him. During a search, police found a baggy with meth, documents state.