A man has been arrested and charged in a case alleging he forced a teenage girl known to him to perform sexual acts.

Jonathan David Cruz, 27, was charged with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies, and third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, the victim told police she was sleeping when the suspect approached and told her to go to a closet.

The victim was in fear and complied, documents state.

The suspect then allegedly told the victim to perform sexual acts, the case against Cruz alleges.

Police noted the victim was distraught and crying while being interviewed, documents state.