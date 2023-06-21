A man could face up to 50 years in prison for allegedly selling meth a day after he was released from custody.

Francis Gerald Untalan San Nicolas Jr., 29, was charged last month after allegedly leading police officers on a chase and, once stopped, being found in possession of methamphetamine. He was on pretrial release at the time in a 2022 felony case.

San Nicolas was held on $5,000 cash bail May 19 before paying it and being released June 14.

A day after his release, San Nicolas was identified as the driver of a Suzuki and was pulled over after a chase on Route 28 in Dededo, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

"The defendant was searched and officers found $300 and 10.27 (grams) of a crystallized substance on his person," charging documents stated. The substance was confirmed to be meth following a field test.

San Nicolas told officers he did not work and explained he "met with an individual who gave him approximately 16 grams of meth" and agreed he would sell a gram for $50. San Nicolas added he had just sold 6 grams to a person he would not identify for $300.

San Nicolas was charged with possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony with a notice of a commission of a felony while on felony release. He also was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

The Office of the Attorney General estimated San Nicolas' maximum prison sentence as 50 years. Previously, San Nicolas faced up to 30 years.

San Nicolas was confined by the Department of Corrections on June 16 on $50,000 cash bail by Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison.