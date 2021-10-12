A man who was on pretrial release for a 2019 burglary and theft is back in prison after being caught with stolen items and drugs.

Jerson Moses, 28, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony with a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release, theft by receiving stolen property as a misdemeanor, and vehicle without identification as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim reported to police that she arrived at her apartment on Sunday night and found the front window was open and several items were missing from inside to include wallets and purses.

During a traffic stop early Monday morning, the suspect told police he did not have a driver’s license or documents for his car. Officers learned the license plates did not belong to the vehicle. Officers searched the car and found the victim’s stolen items, documents state.

“I don’t know what’s in the car and not all of those things belong to me,” the suspect allegedly told police. “I didn’t steal those, the other guy stole them. I can show you.”

Authorities also found two baggies with methamphetamine on the suspect, documents state.