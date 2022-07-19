A man was arrested after being accused of harassing customers at a bar in East Hagåtña.

KC Rayphand, 37, was charged with resisting arrest, criminal trespass, harassment, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

According to court documents, Rayphand was spotted on the back porch of the bar and was asked to leave before he stopped a car from leaving that was in the bar parking lot.

Rayphand eventually returned to the porch where he allegedly threatened to kill a witness and customers, documents state. He also allegedly ignored police commands to leave the property.

Rayphand allegedly pulled away from the officer who was forced to take him to the ground and place him in handcuffs, according to court documents.