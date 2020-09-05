A suspect accused in an officer-involved shooting reported last weekend has been released from the hospital and was placed under arrest after he allegedly admitted to police that he was high on meth that day.

Johnson Naich, 33, was charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony along with a special allegation of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, driving while impaired as a misdemeanor, reckless conduct as a misdemeanor, and vehicle without identification as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, officers attempted to pull over the suspect, but he refused to stop.

The suspect led officers on a chase before he crashed into a marked Guam Police Department patrol car, documents state.

The alleged incident happened on Sunday morning in Dededo.

Police said authorities were forced to shoot after the suspect allegedly reversed the car toward the officers.

Three officers under investigation

Three GPD patrol officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, as an internal affairs investigation is ongoing.

The suspect was released from the hospital on Thursday after being treated for his injuries, documents state.

The suspect allegedly told officers that he drove a friend home that morning and that he smoked the drug "ice" with a glass pipe.

He admitted to being high on meth and was scared to go to jail, so he fled, documents state.

The suspect said he heard gunshots as he drove toward the officers, documents state.

He allegedly told authorities that he knows he was “messed up” for hitting the police car and “almost hitting the two officers.”

The suspect also said he never wanted to kill anybody, documents state.

Medical records show the suspect had amphetamines and cannabinoids in his system the day he was taken to the hospital, documents state.

Officers also noted they found a pipe used to smoke ice inside the suspect’s car, documents state.