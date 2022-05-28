A man who allegedly told police that he was high on methamphetamine was arrested after being accused of threatening to kill a woman known to him using a knife or a hammer.

Manuel Christian William, 55, was charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony, along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and twice with family violence as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, William wanted the woman to drive him somewhere to get drugs on Wednesday but she refused.

That’s when William allegedly threatened her life, forcing the woman to run to a neighbor’s home to call police

The woman told officers that William kept knives and hammers lying around the home and at times would randomly grab one of the items, point it at her, and state, “I will kill you with this,” documents state.

A witness allegedly told officers the witness saw William throw rocks at the woman earlier this year.

William allegedly admitted to police that he was high on meth and that he got upset because he did not want the woman to leave the residence and run to the neighbor’s house, the prosecution stated in court documents.

William also admitted that he uses a hammer to build, but could not remember if he threatened the woman with it, stating that the drug "ice" clouds his memory, documents state.

William did allegedly admit to authorities that he threatened to hurt the woman if she left and said he would kill her with a knife for refusing to drive him to get drugs.