A man accused of hitting a woman known to him with his Jeep was arrested after being caught with methamphetamine.

Chuck Keller, 33, was charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, family violence as a third-degree felony, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, each with a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release, and criminal mischief as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect got into an argument with the victim and another witness. As the suspect attempted to leave, the victim tried to stop him when she was hit by the suspect’s vehicle causing her to fall to the ground.

The suspect then crashed into a front gate before he fled, documents state.

The victim suffered injuries to her head, elbow, thighs and calves.

The suspect was later located with the victim at a store in Barrigada.

During a search, officers found a glass pipe with meth, a plastic baggie with meth, and a disassembled shotgun with two shells of ammunition, documents state.

Authorities learned the suspect was on pretrial release for a separate 2018 case.