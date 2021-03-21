A man who was involved in a car crash more than two years ago is now facing illegal drug possession charges in the Superior Court of Guam after officers who responded to the crash reported finding methamphetamine.

Austin Jay Sablan, 25, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, along with a notice: commission of a felony while on felony release.

According to court documents, officers responded to a car crash on Feb. 16, 2019.

During a search of the suspect’s car, police found a weight scale with traces of meth, a digital scale, and resealable baggies.

The suspect was called to the Guam Police Department headquarters in Tiyan on Tuesday for questioning. He allegedly told authorities that he remembers the crash, but denies having any meth on him at the time.

The suspect was on pretrial release for a 2019 theft by receiving case, and had pleaded guilty in three other cases in local court, documents state.