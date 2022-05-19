A man accused in a burglary in Harmon was arrested and allegedly caught with drugs.

Atin Buekea, 27, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and theft of property as a misdemeanor. He was also given a notice for commission of a felony while on felony release.

According to court documents, police responded to a burglary at an apartment building in Harmon on Tuesday afternoon.

A man allegedly told police he heard a noise at his front door before he saw the burglar trying to get inside his apartment.

The alleged burglar fled when the man noticed a second suspect run out of another apartment, documents state.

The pair fled toward a nearby abandoned home.

Witnesses told police the second suspect stole a piece of luggage containing $100 worth of clothing from a third apartment, adding that the front door of a fourth apartment unit appeared to have been damaged, documents state.

Police located the second suspect who they identified as Buekea, documents state.

During a search, officers found a baggie with methamphetamine, documents state.

Authorities noted Buekea had a warrant out for his arrest in connection with a 2021 aggravated assault case.