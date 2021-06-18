A man who was arrested in connection with a disturbance faces drug charges.

Edward Joseph Herrera Sanchez, 30, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and family violence as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim told police that the suspect got upset after she turned off the gas stove that he had left on.

The suspect began yelling and pounding on the walls. The victim then saw him holding a machete before he went into another room and damaged items, documents state.

The suspect was then allegedly seen swinging the machete in the living room and kitchen area.

The victim allegedly told police that she feared the suspect would cut her head off after he kicked in her bedroom door and began yelling at her.

A witness helped the victim escape, documents state.

During a search, officers found a small baggie with methamphetamine on the floor where the suspect had been sitting, documents state.