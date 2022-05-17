A man was arrested and charged last week after being accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl as she slept.

Junior Sykap, 37, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, the child told police that she awoke to find Sykap rubbing his genitals on her. The alleged incident occurred about a year ago.

The girl was terrified and screamed to wake her mother forcing Sykap to immediately go to the floor and pretend he was asleep, documents state.

The child’s mother asked Sykap what he was doing on the floor, and he told her he was looking for cigarettes, documents state.

Witnesses allegedly told officers that Sykap drinks alcohol every night and is drunk most of the time.

The girl allegedly told authorities that she felt she had to report it because she had suspicions that she was being inappropriately touched in her sleep, adding that she is a heavy sleeper.