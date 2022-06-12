A man accused of abusing three children faces additional criminal charges after a teenage girl alleged that he had molested and raped her for 10 years.

Gregorio Teregeyo Romolor, 45, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

The child, now 16, allegedly told police last month that the sexual abuse occurred multiple times starting in 2011. She alleged that Romolor would force her to do things while watching pornography.

The girl told officers that Romolor repeatedly raped her between around January 2015 through December 2020, and used a wire to hit her, the magistrate’s complaint filed by the prosecution states.

He would then tell her, “Don’t say anything to anyone,” documents state.

The latest alleged incident occurred in August 2021.

The child told authorities she felt scared and wanted to run away, adding that she decided to report it because she had bad memories and a hard time sleeping, documents state.

Romolor denied the allegations.

Child abuse

At the time of his arrest, he was on pretrial release for a case reported this past February that charged him with four counts of child abuse and three counts of family violence as misdemeanors.

The child in that case allegedly told police that she and her siblings were abused by Gregorio Romolor, while his co-actor Marcelina Clarissa Basaliso Romolor, 33, would watch.

She said the alleged abuse had been going on for more than 10 years, adding that Gregorio Romolor would use anything within reach, such as mops and brooms, to hit them.