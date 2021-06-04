A man accused of threatening a woman and teen known to him was arrested after he punched a police officer and tried to get his pit bull to attack the other responding officers.

According to court documents filed by the prosecution, officers responded to multiple complaints of a man on the road in Dededo yelling at passing cars and waving what appeared to be a metal bar or knife.

Charles Franklin Castro, 34, apologized to officers, telling them he was angry after his car broke down and he was unable to get anyone to help him, documents state.

Police dropped Castro home.

However, officers were called back to Castro's residence in Mangilao after one victim allegedly told police Castro was "acting strange" and that she suspects he had been using methamphetamine, according to the documents.

Castro allegedly yelled, "I'm going to snap your neck," but the victim didn't know who he was talking to.

A second victim told police Castro approached him with a tree branch, telling him, "See this? I'll snap your neck like a tree," documents state.

"You better go before I kill you. I'll slit your throat like a pig, boy," Castro allegedly told the teen.

He told officers that Castro had punched him in the chest before, documents state.

During his arrest, Castro allegedly punched an officer who then used a Taser on him, documents state.

He then allegedly told officers to "watch out," before he ordered his dog to attack.

Castro was charged with assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony, unlawful restraint as a misdemeanor and family violence as a misdemeanor.