A man was arrested after being accused of repeatedly molesting a teenage girl known to him.

Tony Ray Aguon Naputi Jr., 41, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim, now 21, told Guam police officers that she was inappropriately touched by the suspect multiple times when she was 14.

The alleged sexual abuse started in the summer of 2014 when the suspect told the victim to meet him in the laundry room of his Yona residence and he molested her.

The suspect again inappropriately touched the teen when she was sleeping on the couch, documents state.

The suspect was also accused of allegedly kissing the girl and holding her hand repeatedly throughout her ninth-grade school year each time he would drop her off at school.

The victim allegedly told police that she did what the suspect wanted out of fear.