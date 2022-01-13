A good Samaritan found himself a victim of a robbery and carjacking after the man he tried to help apparently threatened him and took off with his car Tuesday afternoon.

The victim told police he gave the suspect a ride as a thank you for showing him where he could get car parts, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson officer Berlyn Savella.

After the victim took the suspect to his destination, the suspect allegedly threatened the victim and demanded money.

The suspect then took off with the victim’s car, police said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and stop him in the Dededo area.

Tyson Johnny Teliu, 26, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, carjacking, theft, theft of a motor vehicle, terrorizing, assault, fraudulent use of a license plate, and illegal possession of a controlled substance.

According to Post files, Teliu was also arrested by police in 2020 after being charged with hindering apprehension in connection with the capture of defendant Ronat Chutaro. Chutaro was charged in connection with a deadly stabbing that claimed the life of 54-year-old Arthur Wakuk.